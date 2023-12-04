Monday, December 4, 2023
Forum to support senior citizens formed in Guwahati

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Dec 4: A forum, aimed at providing comprehensive support to the elderly in emotional, social and wellness aspects of senior citizens, was formed here by the Progressive Peoples Foundation (PPF).

The PPF Guwahati Elders Forum, dedicated to serving the needs of the elderly, was formed during the course of a senior citizens’ meeting which addressed critical issues faced by the elderly. The meeting was attended by senior citizens of diverse backgrounds.

Distinguished speakers covered diverse areas, offering valuable insights and recommendations during the meeting.

Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, senior advocate of Gauhati High Court, discussed the legal rights of senior citizens, including social security benefits, protection against fraud, and healthcare rights, partition of immovable property, will, et al.

Deep Bhowmik, branch manager, HDFC Bank, shared his expertise on financial planning, investment management and income generation for financial independence.

Safiur Rahman Saikia, a retired chief engineer, PHED, highlighted the strategies for coping with loneliness and isolation by senior citizens, emphasising the significance of hobbies, social circles and part-time engagements.

Ferdaus Ahmed Barbhuiya, dean, IIIT Guwahati, discussed the adoption of technology for improved living, emphasising the use of social media, smart devices, and other technologies.

Speakers also dwelt on aspects focusing on preventive medical management, emergency medical care, overall health guidelines, social engagement, emphasising community activities, outdoor events and group exercises.

During the meeting, Rafique Ahmed Laskar, vice chairman of PPF, unveiled a roadmap to serve senior citizens of Guwahati, including the creation of the PPF Citizens Forum, issuance of PPF ID cards, emergency medical care management, collaboration with hospitals, and various other welfare initiatives.

PPF also expressed its commitment to addressing emotional, social, and wellness needs, providing services such as health check-ups, psychological counselling, legal support, and rehabilitation for lonely seniors.

Amid suspense over CM face, around 50 BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje
Ex-PM Deve Gowda’s daughter-in-law’s outburst at biker: Rs 1.5 cr car worth more than your life

