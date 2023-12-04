Monday, December 4, 2023
Politics

INDIA bloc to raise ‘leak’ of ethics panel report against Mahua Moitra in Parliament

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, december 4: Opposition parties on Monday held a meeting at the chamber of Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to raise the issue of leak of Parliament’s ethics committee report against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in alleged ‘cash for Parliament questions’ charge.

Several leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc met in the chamber of Kharge to discuss the strategy for Parliament’s Winter Session commencing on Monday.

In the meeting, sources said, the bloc leaders decided to raise the leak of the ethics committee report to the media before being tabled in Parliament.

The Winter Session is all set to be stormy over several issues, including the alleged leak of the ethics committee report against Mahua Moitra.

The report of the ethics committee is all set to table its report against Trinamool Congress leader Moitra in alleged cash for Parliament questions charge.

During the session there will also be discussion on three Bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on December 4 and conclude on December 22.

There are tentatively 19 items of Legislative Business and two items of Financial Business have been identified for being taken up during this session. (IANS)

Previous article
Election results show people have rejected negativity: PM Modi

Related articles

Business

PSU stocks markets to fresh high after BJP wins Assembly polls

Shillong, December 4: PSU stocks powered a monster rally of over 900 points on Monday to a fresh...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

In a first, Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala in LA

Shillong, December 4: Deepika Padukone is in attendance at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. She is...
Technology

GenAI will speed up drug discovery, boost healthcare in India: Top AWS executive

Shillong, December 4: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform drug discovery and healthcare delivery in...
INTERNATIONAL

IDF announces death of 3 more soldiers in battle with Hamas

Shillong, December 4: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced that three more soldiers were killed in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PSU stocks markets to fresh high after BJP wins Assembly polls

Business 0
Shillong, December 4: PSU stocks powered a monster rally...

In a first, Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala in LA

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 4: Deepika Padukone is in attendance at...

GenAI will speed up drug discovery, boost healthcare in India: Top AWS executive

Technology 0
Shillong, December 4: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the...
Load more

Popular news

PSU stocks markets to fresh high after BJP wins Assembly polls

Business 0
Shillong, December 4: PSU stocks powered a monster rally...

In a first, Deepika Padukone attends Academy Museum Gala in LA

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 4: Deepika Padukone is in attendance at...

GenAI will speed up drug discovery, boost healthcare in India: Top AWS executive

Technology 0
Shillong, December 4: Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge