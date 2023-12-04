INDIA bloc to raise ‘leak’ of ethics panel report against Mahua Moitra in Parliament

Shillong, december 4: Opposition parties on Monday held a meeting at the chamber of Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to raise the issue of leak of Parliament’s ethics committee report against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in alleged ‘cash for Parliament questions’ charge.

Several leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc met in the chamber of Kharge to discuss the strategy for Parliament’s Winter Session commencing on Monday.

In the meeting, sources said, the bloc leaders decided to raise the leak of the ethics committee report to the media before being tabled in Parliament.

The Winter Session is all set to be stormy over several issues, including the alleged leak of the ethics committee report against Mahua Moitra.

The report of the ethics committee is all set to table its report against Trinamool Congress leader Moitra in alleged cash for Parliament questions charge.

During the session there will also be discussion on three Bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on December 4 and conclude on December 22.

There are tentatively 19 items of Legislative Business and two items of Financial Business have been identified for being taken up during this session. (IANS)