Tuesday, December 5, 2023
INTERNATIONAL

3 more Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting: IDF

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 5: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday announced the deaths of three more soldiers who died in combat in Gaza, while four troopers were seriously injured.

In a statement, the IDF identified the three dead soldiers as Capt Eitan Fisch (24), Staff Sgt Tuval Yaakov Tsanani (22) and Sgt Yakkir Yedidya Schenkolewski (24).

All three served in the 188th Armoured Brigade’s 53rd Battallion.

The IDF also said that the four injured soldiers were currently being treated at a military hospital.

With the latest fatalities, the number of soldiers killed in Gaza since Israel launched its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27 to 78.

Since December 1 when Israel resumed its attacks in Gaza following the collapse of the seven-day humanitarian truce, the number of troopers killed in combat has reached six.

Following the start of the war on October 7, the IDF has announced the deaths of more than 400 soldiers.

The vast majority were killed on the day of Hamas’s unprecedented assault on October 7. (IANS)

Previous article
Only 100 aid trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered Gaza: UN

Related articles

Technology

Sony PlayStation users report accounts being ‘permanently suspended’

Shillong, December 5: Many Sony PlayStation Network users reported their accounts were being “permanently suspended" without any reason,...
Business

Global crypto market hits $1.5 trillion as panic buying fuels Bitcoin price

Shillong, December 5: The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched a 19-month high above $42,000 which was triggered by...
INTERNATIONAL

Only 100 aid trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered Gaza: UN

Shillong, December 5: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Tuesday said that only...
News Alert

Severe cyclone Michaung set to hit Andhra coast

Shillong, December 5: Andhra Pradesh administration is on high alert as a severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' is set...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sony PlayStation users report accounts being ‘permanently suspended’

Technology 0
Shillong, December 5: Many Sony PlayStation Network users reported...

Global crypto market hits $1.5 trillion as panic buying fuels Bitcoin price

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched...

Only 100 aid trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered Gaza: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 5: The UN Office for the Coordination...
Load more

Popular news

Sony PlayStation users report accounts being ‘permanently suspended’

Technology 0
Shillong, December 5: Many Sony PlayStation Network users reported...

Global crypto market hits $1.5 trillion as panic buying fuels Bitcoin price

Business 0
Shillong, December 5: The world's biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin touched...

Only 100 aid trucks carrying humanitarian supplies entered Gaza: UN

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 5: The UN Office for the Coordination...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge