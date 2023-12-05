Tuesday, December 5, 2023
3rd Meghalaya Games will be confluence of modern, traditional games

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 5: The third edition of the Meghalaya Games in Tura will be unlike the first two editions with a confluence of the modern and traditional tribal games.

Informing this, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said that apart from just being games the traditional sports of khasi Jaintia and Garos will be included so that the youth will go into old tribal sports and be reminded that tribals were always linked to sports.

He said the 3000 participants will also be taken to different region for a visit and have them interact with other youths to get a feeling of the region and understand it better.

The chief minister said that the State Government wants to connect the Meghalaya Games with Fit India programme.

He also reminded that how in the last 17 years the Meghalaya games was held only twice and from now on the Games will be held annually with the next venue being Nongstoin or any other district.

‘Recovering addicts require empathy to get out of the tunnel’
Meghalaya Speaker inspects new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang

