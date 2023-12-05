Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Sonu Sood aids young man for father’s heart surgery

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 5: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has recently arranged the financial assistance required for the crucial surgery, after a man approached him regarding his father’s surgery.

A man named Pallav Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about his father’s surgery.

He said: “My father will die, soon or very soon. Yes, I know what I am saying. I am writing this while standing in a queue at AIIMS Delhi. Please read.”

Upon learning about Pallav’s predicament, Sonu promptly took action, arranging for the financial assistance required for the crucial surgery by immediately sharing a post on his social media account: “We won’t let your father die brother. Message me ur number directly on my personal twitter id inbox… kindly don’t share on a tweet.”

On the work front, Sonu has wrapped up his maiden production ‘Fateh’, a collaboration between Zee Studios and his production Shakti Sagar Productions.

The film will be released in 2024, features great acting, mesmerising chemistry, thrilling Hollywood-styled stunts, unique locations, and an exciting plot co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. (IANS)

Dinesh Phadnis, ‘Freddy’ of ‘CID’, dies at 57; know the reason of death

