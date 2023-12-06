Wednesday, December 6, 2023
News AlertREGIONAL

One arrested by STF with fake gold biscuit

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

 

Guwahati, Dec 6 :  Acting on a tip-off regarding dealing and delivery of fake gold, a raid was conducted by personnel of Special Task Force (STF)  of Assam Police today near Bhangagarh TV tower under Bhangagarh Police Station jurisdiction.

During the operation a person was apprehended and recovered one suspected fake gold biscuit weighing about 1.485 kg, cash of Rs 770, one mobile phone, etc.  The apprehended person was identified as Dilwar Hussain (30), son of Innach Ali of Nadika village under Bihpuria Police station of Lakhimpur district.

 

Previous article
Meghalaya observes 61st Raising Day of Civil Defence
Next article
KSU resents ‘outside of state exam centres’ for local candidates for NEIGRIHMS posts

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

EX MLA files FIR over rampant coal mining in SGH

Tura, Dec 6: The rampant continuance of illegal coal mining in South Garo Hills has once again been...
News Alert

Mizoram CM-elect to meet Shah, Jaishankar to discuss refugees from Myanmar, B’desh, Manipur

Aizawl, Dec 6: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) President and Mizoram’s Chief Minister-designate Lalduhoma on Wednesday said that he...
NATIONAL

UN Human Rights Chief warns of ‘atrocity crimes’ in Gaza

United Nations, Dec 6: The UN's Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said on Wednesday that Palestinians are living...
NATIONAL

Surgical hit: LeT terrorist Adnan Ahmed shot dead in Karachi

New Delhi, Dec 6: In yet another incident of targeting of anti-Indian elements abroad, prominent Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Adnan...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EX MLA files FIR over rampant coal mining in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 6: The rampant continuance of illegal coal...

Mizoram CM-elect to meet Shah, Jaishankar to discuss refugees from Myanmar, B’desh, Manipur

News Alert 0
Aizawl, Dec 6: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) President and...

UN Human Rights Chief warns of ‘atrocity crimes’ in Gaza

NATIONAL 0
United Nations, Dec 6: The UN's Human Rights Chief...
Load more

Popular news

EX MLA files FIR over rampant coal mining in SGH

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 6: The rampant continuance of illegal coal...

Mizoram CM-elect to meet Shah, Jaishankar to discuss refugees from Myanmar, B’desh, Manipur

News Alert 0
Aizawl, Dec 6: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) President and...

UN Human Rights Chief warns of ‘atrocity crimes’ in Gaza

NATIONAL 0
United Nations, Dec 6: The UN's Human Rights Chief...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge