One arrested by STF with fake gold biscuit

Guwahati, Dec 6 : Acting on a tip-off regarding dealing and delivery of fake gold, a raid was conducted by personnel of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police today near Bhangagarh TV tower under Bhangagarh Police Station jurisdiction.

During the operation a person was apprehended and recovered one suspected fake gold biscuit weighing about 1.485 kg, cash of Rs 770, one mobile phone, etc. The apprehended person was identified as Dilwar Hussain (30), son of Innach Ali of Nadika village under Bihpuria Police station of Lakhimpur district.