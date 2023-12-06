Meghalaya observes 61st Raising Day of Civil Defence

Shillong, Dec 6: Meghalaya observed the 61st Raising Day of the Civil Defence and Home Guard at the department’s parade ground in Mawdiangdiang here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Civil Defence and Home Gaurds Minister, Comingone Ymbon said that the two organizations have played a significant role in providing assistance in many emergencies and whenever any calamity both natural and man-made has occurred.

Ymbon said that the two organizations also provide help to the civil administration and the State Police in the maintenance of law and order, in VIP security duty in meeting security requirements of many Central and State Government departments and Public Sector undertakings etc.

Civil Defence and Home Guards Minister said that they are also serving the society by imparting training to the Home Guards volunteers and conducting various training courses on Civil Defence subjects including Disaster Management.

According to him, this new role in which these organizations have been building up expertise and training volunteers both in urban and rural areas to be prepared to face any contingency.

“I would advise the department to take active help of various local bodies like the Dorbars, Nokmas etc. so that capacity building and awareness to face any challenge becomes widespread,” Ymbon said.

Highlighting the role of the State Disaster Response Force, he said that the SDRF has been vital in conducting Search and Rescue operations following natural disaster in the State.

Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guards (DGCD&HG), I. Nongrang said that despite a significant manpower shortage, they have working together in close coordination with the district and state administrative authorities to ensure that rescue and relief efforts are entered in a timely manner and continue round the clock whenever necessary.

Apart from a dazzling parade by the four contingents comprising of the SDRF, Border Wing Home Guards Battalion, Combined District Contingent and Home Guard Volunteers Contingent, the celebration of the 61st Raising Day also featured a demonstration of an SDRF rescue operations simulating an earthquake and a band display by the Brass Band of the Border Wing Home Guards Battalion.