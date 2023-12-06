Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Susan Sarandon fired from movie for supporting Palestine

By: Agencies

Los Angeles, Dec 6: Actress Susan Sarandon has been asked to leave the thriller film ‘Slipping Away’ amid her anti-Semitism controversy.

‘Slipping Away’ is about a schizophrenic man who “struggles with his own psychosis and his wife’s extramarital affair.”

In the wake of the October 7 massacre by Hamas, Sarandon has been under fire for her latest outburst for saying Jews are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America.”

David Barroso, co-founder of the indie movie production company PTO Films, told Page Six: “As a company, PTO Films would like to make it clear that Susan Sarandon’s views do not reflect the opinions of our organisation. We were considering her for a short film, but due to her recent statements, we have decided to pursue other options.”

The actress had been set to play Dr Sylvia Mansfield in ‘Slipping Away’, with the film appearing in her “upcoming” projects list on IMDB under the “pre-production” list, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She has also been dropped from her talent UTA agency as “several staffers” are said to have been “extremely hurt” by her comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sarandon made her controversial comment about Jews “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America” after she attended a string of rallies in New York tackling the Israel-Hamas conflict – during which she also joined in the chant “From the river to the sea.”

IANS

