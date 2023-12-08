Friday, December 8, 2023
Business

Amazon testing $9.99 monthly grocery subscription for Prime members

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 8: Amazon has announced that it’s testing a new subscription model for unlimited grocery delivery for Prime members in three cities of the US.

For an additional monthly charge of $9.99, Prime members in Denver, Sacramento and Columbus can get unlimited delivery on Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods orders over $35, reports The Verge.

Those who subscribe to this plan will also receive unlimited 30-minute pick-up on orders of any size.

“We’re always experimenting with features to make shopping easier, faster, and more affordable, and we look forward to hearing how members who take advantage of this offer respond,” Tony Hoggett, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide grocery stores, was quoted as saying.

Prime members presently pay $6.95 for Fresh orders between $50 and $100, and $9.95 for items under $50.

However, Prime members were not always required to pay for Fresh delivery on orders over $35. Amazon began charging delivery costs for Fresh grocery orders under $150 in January, removing a benefit that allowed Prime members free delivery on orders over $35.

Amazon then reversed its decision in October, lowering the free grocery delivery threshold from $150 to $100.

In September, Amazon announced that it will introduce ‘limited advertisements’ to its Prime Video streaming service in 2024 as it aims to put more cash into creating TV shows and films.

In addition, the company said it will roll out the “ad-free” subscription tier for an extra $2.99 per month for Prime members in the US — a similar move which was taken by competitors such as Disney+ and Netflix. (IANS)

Previous article
India’s EV market can touch $100 bn revenue by 2030 if key issues addressed: Report

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

BSF distributes sports items, others to schools, clubs

Tura, Dec 8: A Civic Action Programme (CAP) was on Friday organized by the 50 Bn BSF at ...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma on Friday distributed mobile phones to...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt mulls monetary assistance to ‘human ambulances’

Shillong, Dec 8: Navigating kilometers of steep rugged and narrow winding paths with a heavy load on their...
News Alert

Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published

Guwahati, Dec 8 /--/ The integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF distributes sports items, others to schools, clubs

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: A Civic Action Programme (CAP) was...

Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA,...

Meghalaya govt mulls monetary assistance to ‘human ambulances’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 8: Navigating kilometers of steep rugged and...
Load more

Popular news

BSF distributes sports items, others to schools, clubs

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: A Civic Action Programme (CAP) was...

Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA,...

Meghalaya govt mulls monetary assistance to ‘human ambulances’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 8: Navigating kilometers of steep rugged and...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge