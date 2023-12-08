Uniforms for unity, discipline & tomorrow’s leaders!

Editor,

In a recent decision that has sparked discussions across social media platforms and garnered attention in letters to the editor, St. Anthony’s College has taken a bold step by implementing a uniform policy for its students. This move is commendable, as uniforms play a crucial role in fostering a sense of equality among students, transcending socioeconomic differences. By eliminating visible distinctions in clothing choices, the college aims to create a cohesive and inclusive environment that nurtures a collective spirit and pride in being part of the institution.

The decision holds promise in addressing issues such as peer pressure, as all students will adhere to the same dress code, reducing the impact of fashion trends on the student body. Furthermore, the standardized dress code is expected to minimize distractions in the learning environment, enabling students to concentrate on their studies without unnecessary disruptions. Emphasizing the importance of discipline and responsibility, wearing uniforms also prepares students for their future professional lives.

While some may argue that uniforms restrict individual expression, the benefits of promoting equality, fostering school spirit, and creating a focused and secure atmosphere demonstrate the multifaceted advantages of such policies. It is hoped that other colleges will take inspiration from this initiative, recognizing the potential positive impact on campus culture and learning environments. However, it is equally important that the same fervor is directed toward discussing pressing issues such as petrol and edible price hikes, unemployment, traffic jams, and the government’s challenges in providing basic facilities like ration cards, education, and water supply. Initiating these conversations will contribute to a well-rounded discourse on the challenges our society faces.

Warm regards

A Sarki

Shillong Meghalaya

India must remain a secular nation

Editor,

No kudos is enough for D Bhutia for the letter, “Muslim brothers help” (ST, December 4, 2023). Of the 12 rat-hole miners who rescued 41 trapped workers from the tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, 7 were Muslims. They did not hesitate to help the people in distress, irrespective of religious affiliations.

This silver lining looks dazzlingly beautiful amid the dark clouds of hatred. Hate is being spread on social media even through pop songs! Kunal Purohit in his book titled H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars gave some examples of its lyrics and said, “Emerging from four years of travels in seven states, H-Pop shows how Hindutva music, poetry and literature have popularised and normalised this ideology – radicalising ordinary Indians, and driving the tentacles of communalism ever deeper into society.”

On the other hand, the half-yearly report of Hindutva Watch, a US-based research project, documented 255 incidents of hate speech gatherings targeting Muslims that took place in our country in the first half of 2023. As per the report, one third of these gatherings explicitly called for violence against Muslims.

The result is alarming to say the least. A school teacher who is supposed to be a role model for her students, asked students to hit their seven-year-old Muslim classmate at a school in Uttar Pradesh in August this year. An RPF constable who is supposed to protect rail passengers, killed his supervising officer and three Muslim passengers on a train running from Jaipur to Mumbai in the same month. A Jawan who is supposed to protect our secular country, was arrested in Kerala for allegedly faking an assault by a banned Islamist outfit for publicity and to get a transfer in September this year. In the same month, a fruit vendor’s specially-abled son, Mohammad Isaar, was tied to an electric pole with saffron cloth and beaten to death in the national capital on the suspicion of stealing prasad from a stall near a temple. The victim was mentally ill and could not provide satisfactory answers when confronted by the attackers.

Amid such horrific incidents the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel rescue act literally made India see the light at the end of the tunnel. After machines failed, the 12 rat-hole miners saved 41 trapped workers by opening up the unyielding mountain debris by their courage, skill, patience, endurance and perseverance. Their heroic act freed 41 trapped workers after their 16-day ordeal inside the tunnel.

But the rat-hole miners wanted nothing in return as one of them said, “Labourers have saved fellow labourers. May be someday we will be trapped somewhere during work and these rescued workers will save us.” The 12 rat-hole miners got enough satisfaction after rescuing 41 trapped workers.

They did not want to know the religion of the 41 trapped workers. The 12 rat-hole miners from Munna Qureshi to Monu Kumar, from Jatin to Nasir Khan, from Feroze Qureshi to Debender Kumar, from Saurabh to Wakeel Hassan, from Irshad Ansari to Ankur and from Naseem Malik to Rashid Ansari gelled as a close-knit family to make the seemingly impossible become possible.

The 12 rat-hole miners worked at a stretch for nearly 24 hours squatting inside a narrow steel pipe of 800mm diameter on their toes, crouching as low as possible with their knees folded to clear the debris to rescue the 41 trapped workers from the tunnel.

Amid the cloud of hate campaign and lynching, those 41 plus 12 workers show us a silver lining. When the 41 trapped workers first saw the rescue team of 12 rat-hole miners, they did not look at their clothes to identify their religious identity. They just lifted them on their shoulders. It was a picture of the secular, inclusive soul of India. This is my India!

Yours etc.,

Sujit De,

Kolkata

Shocking statistics on children smokers

Editor,

I am shocked to learn through your editorial, “Alarming Statistics of Children Smokers,” that in Meghalaya the figure is a whopping 96.4% and even more alarmed that except for a few NGOs no one else, not even the Health Department is initiating steps to arrest this dreaded social menace which can destroy the health and faculties of young and growing minds. Action on a war footing is actually called for from all sections of society to salvage a generation from catastrophe.

Yours etc.,

Tanuj Goswami,

Assam