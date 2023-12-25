Monday, December 25, 2023
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan witnesses highest number of suicide attacks since 2014

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 25: Pakistan witnessed highest number of suicide attacks since 2014 during this year, with nearly half of them targeting the security forces, media reports said.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) — regarding suicide attacks in 2023 — the country experienced a disturbing surge in such attacks, reaching the highest level since 2014, Dawn reported.

At least 48 per cent of deaths and 58 per cent of injuries were inflicted upon security forces personnel. “A staggering 29 suicide attacks were reported, resulting in the tragic loss of 329 lives and leaving 582 individuals injured.

“This marks the highest death toll since 2013 when 683 people lost their lives in 47 suicide bombings,” Dawn reported.

Comparing the data to the preceding year, 2022, report reveals a distressing 93pc increase in the number of suicide attacks, a shocking 226 per cent rise in resultant deaths, and a troubling 101 per cent surge in the number of injured individuals.

Furthermore, the share of suicide attacks in the total number of attacks escalated from 3.9 per cent in 2022 to 4.7per cent in 2023, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Delving into regional specifics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) bore the brunt of these attacks, reporting 23 instances that resulted in 254 fatalities and 512 injuries. Within KP, newly merged districts or erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) experienced 13 suicide attacks, leading to 85 deaths and 206 injuries. Baluchistan faced five attacks, causing 67 deaths and 52 injuries, while Sindh witnessed one suicide attack resulting in eight deaths and 18 injuries.

The data further reveals that security forces were the primary targets of these attacks, with civilians constituting the second-largest victim category, Dawn reported.

A visual representation in the form of pie charts illustrates that 48pc of deaths and 58pc of injuries were inflicted upon security forces personnel.

Examining the historical trajectory, PICSS’s militancy database indicates a notable decline in suicide attacks from 30 in 2014 to a mere three in 2019. There was no significant surge in 2020 and 2021, as both years witnessed only four attacks each, Dawn reported.

The year 2022 witnessed a sudden and significant surge, recording 15 attacks resulting in 101 deaths and 290 injuries and this worrisome trend persisted into 2023. (IANS)

Previous article
POT POURRI
Next article
Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

Shillong, December 25: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate Christmas celebration at his residence, which was attended by...
Business

Liquor consumption hits new high in Gurugram: Excise officials

Shillong, December 25: Sales of liquor have seen a major spike in Gurugram's east and west zones with...
INTERNATIONAL

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

Shillong, December 25: A fire that had erupted on Russia's nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput was put out, authorities...
News Alert

Dense fog disrupts flights, Delhi airport implements CAT IIIB operations

Shillong, December 25: Delhi grappled with a thick blanket of dense fog on Monday, causing visibility to plummet...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 25: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate...

Liquor consumption hits new high in Gurugram: Excise officials

Business 0
Shillong, December 25: Sales of liquor have seen a...

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 25: A fire that had erupted on...
Load more

Popular news

Alia, Ranbir, KJo, Ayan celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt’s home

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 25: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt hosted an intimate...

Liquor consumption hits new high in Gurugram: Excise officials

Business 0
Shillong, December 25: Sales of liquor have seen a...

Fire on Russian nuclear-powered container ship put out

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 25: A fire that had erupted on...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge