Tuesday, December 26, 2023
INTERNATIONAL

Russian navy ship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea: Kremlin

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 26: A Russian navy ship was damaged in a Ukrainian missile attack on the port town of Feodosia in Crimea on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the overnight attack, the Kremlin added.

Shoigu said the Ukrainian armed forces conducted the attack using aircraft-guided missiles, targeting the Feodosia base in Crimea, Xinhua news agency reported.

The large landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged in the attack, and the Russian air defence destroyed two Ukrainian Su-24 tactical aircraft near the city of Nikolaev, said the statement.

Sergey Aksenov, head of Crimea, said earlier on Tuesday that one person was killed and at least two others injured in the attack. (IANS)

Previous article
Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Ananya received one word text saying ‘Bhidu’ from Jackie Shroff

Shillong, December 26: Actress Ananya Panday, whose streaming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' released on Tuesday, shared an...
Technology

Notorious ransomware groups now targeting companies with remote encryption

Shillong, December 26: Some of the most active ransomware groups are deliberately switching on remote encryption for their...
Technology

Centre issues advisory to social media intermediaries with focus on curbing deepfakes

Shillong, December 26: The government on Tuesday issued an advisory to all social media intermediaries, to ensure compliance...
News Alert

Allegations of police brutality surface in Delhi, minors and woman physically assaulted

Shillong, December 26: Two minors, aged 13 and 15 and a woman were allegedly picked up from a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

When Ananya received one word text saying ‘Bhidu’ from Jackie Shroff

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 26: Actress Ananya Panday, whose streaming film...

Notorious ransomware groups now targeting companies with remote encryption

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: Some of the most active ransomware...

Centre issues advisory to social media intermediaries with focus on curbing deepfakes

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: The government on Tuesday issued an...
Load more

Popular news

When Ananya received one word text saying ‘Bhidu’ from Jackie Shroff

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 26: Actress Ananya Panday, whose streaming film...

Notorious ransomware groups now targeting companies with remote encryption

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: Some of the most active ransomware...

Centre issues advisory to social media intermediaries with focus on curbing deepfakes

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: The government on Tuesday issued an...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge