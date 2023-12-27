Wednesday, December 27, 2023
74 criminals walk into UP police station & surrender

By: Agencies

Hardoi, Dec 27:In an unprecedented incident, about 74 criminals, listed as ‘history-sheeters’, walked into the Ataria police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district holding placards of their pledge to abstain from criminal activities and surrendered.

The incident took place on Tuesday. The placards read, “Main ab apradh nahi karunga, jail jaane ko taiyar hoon (I pledge I won’t commit a crime now, and I’m ready to go to jail.)”

The police had issued notices to the kin of history-sheeter criminals for stern action, which included bulldozing of their properties and police action against their accomplices and kin.

These criminals were named in cases of extortion, theft, burglary not only in the district but also in the adjoining districts like Sitapur, Lucknow, Unnao and Rae Bareli.

Hardoi Superintendent of Police K.C. Goswami said that 10 other history-sheeters of the police station were found to be in jail while 38 others were now in their old age, found to have left the world of crime and joined the mainstream.

Goswami said that police stations of the district have been directed to prepare a list of top ten accused in cases of crimes and then initiate action against them which also includes slapping of the Gangsters Act against them.

“The Act has provisions for seizure of property of these accused and also taking action against their aides and kin,” he said.

Additional DG, Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia said that steering ahead with a policy of zero tolerance, not just effective crackdown against the mafia and gang lords is being done in the districts but vigilance by cops and intensified patrolling by UP 112 have also helped in instilling a sense of security among the common masses. IANS

