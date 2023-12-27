Vegetable vendor gifts world clock to Ram temple in Ayodhya

Lucknow, Dec 27:A vegetable vendor from Lucknow has developed a world clock, capable of telling the time of nine countries. The vendor has gifted the first clock to the Ram temple as a token of reverence, ahead of the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22.

Anil Kumar Sahu, 51, who sells vegetables on a cart near Hahnemann crossing here, developed the world clock in 2018 and got its design patented with the Government of India. He gifted the 75 cm clock to the general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust Champat Rai.

Sahu exhibited his work at a state level science model competition organised by the Council of Science and Technology (UPCST), Lucknow at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre in October.

Sahu has also gifted two more clocks, one each to Hanuman Garhi and Ayodhya Junction railway station. “Apart from Ayodhya, I have dedicated clocks in Khatu Shyam Mandir in Lucknow, Kotwa dham and Kunteshwar Mahadev Mandir in Barabanki,” he said.

Sahu, originally from Fatehpur, explained that the clock could show the time of nine countries simultaneously and has a single hand. Starting from India, this clock shows the time in China, Tokyo (Japan), Moscow (Russia), Dubai (UAE), Mexico, New York and Washington DC.

He said he got the idea from reading newspapers since the age of 15 years. “I developed this clock to prove India is a world leader,” he said, adding that he would like to give one to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well and get it internationally patented. IANS