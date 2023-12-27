Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Technology

Amazon Prime Video to stream ads during movies, TV shows from January 29

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 27: Amazon Prime Video will show advertisements during movies and TV shows from January 29, as it aims to expand its ad business and increase revenue from entertainment.

Prime Video customers will have the option of paying an additional $2.99 per month to avoid limited ads. The company said that this move will allow it “to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

In an email sent to customers, Amazon said the company aims to have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers”. “No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership,” the company wrote in the email.

Amazon Prime currently costs $14.99 each month or $139 annually. Prime Video can be subscribed to individually for $8.99 per month.

“We will also offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month,” said the company. The new charge for ad-free streaming would bring Prime to just under $18, and would push standalone Prime Video to just under $12, reports The Verge.

The move comes as rival streaming services continue to raise subscription rates and push ads. Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, and Paramount Plus all include ads on their most affordable tiers. Amazon spent more than $7 billion last year on Amazon Originals, live sports programming and licensed third-party video content offered as part of Prime. (IANS)

Previous article
Notorious ransomware groups now targeting companies with remote encryption
Next article
$3,499 Apple Vision Pro headset may be available in late January or early February

Related articles

NATIONAL

Innovative equipment, approaches put Gazala Habib’s air pollution research into top gear

  Raipur, Dec 27 :Gazala Habib never imagined she would be a scientist one day. She recalls entertaining the...
NATIONAL

Vegetable vendor gifts world clock to Ram temple in Ayodhya

  Lucknow, Dec 27:A vegetable vendor from Lucknow has developed a world clock, capable of telling the time of...
Technology

$3,499 Apple Vision Pro headset may be available in late January or early February

Shillong, December 27: The $3,499 Apple mixed reality (MR) headset, unveiled for the first time in June this...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel attempting to deport Palestinians from Gaza: UN official

Shillong, December 27: An official of the United Nations has stated that Israel is using its army to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Innovative equipment, approaches put Gazala Habib’s air pollution research into top gear

NATIONAL 0
  Raipur, Dec 27 :Gazala Habib never imagined she would...

Vegetable vendor gifts world clock to Ram temple in Ayodhya

NATIONAL 0
  Lucknow, Dec 27:A vegetable vendor from Lucknow has developed...

$3,499 Apple Vision Pro headset may be available in late January or early February

Technology 0
Shillong, December 27: The $3,499 Apple mixed reality (MR)...
Load more

Popular news

Innovative equipment, approaches put Gazala Habib’s air pollution research into top gear

NATIONAL 0
  Raipur, Dec 27 :Gazala Habib never imagined she would...

Vegetable vendor gifts world clock to Ram temple in Ayodhya

NATIONAL 0
  Lucknow, Dec 27:A vegetable vendor from Lucknow has developed...

$3,499 Apple Vision Pro headset may be available in late January or early February

Technology 0
Shillong, December 27: The $3,499 Apple mixed reality (MR)...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge