Friday, January 12, 2024
No discrepancy in appointment of teachers: Meghalaya govt

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 12: The State Government on Friday stated that there are no discrepancies in the appointment for the post of assistant teacher to Government L P Schools under Dadenrgre Subdivision, West Garo Hills.

“The result were declared based on the merit. It is the supreme power of the interview panel to give the marks based on their performance,” said Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma.

Pointing out that the appointment was for the unreserved category, he said, “We don’t know how they perform but the result is based on the marks secured by the candidates “.

“It is decided by the interview and the question of discrepancies does not arise,” he added.

Refusing to comment further, he however said that the result was decided by the interview panel and there should be no more discussion on it.

The State BJP and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Meghalaya have asked the state government to keep the appointment for the post of assistant teacher to Government L P Schools under Dadenrgre Subdivision, West Garo Hills on hold citing discrepancy in the results.

Pointing out that it is an unreserved post, Tura MDC and state BJP vice president, Bernard Marak had questioned the absence of names from the Hajong, Koch, Rabha communities except one Garo for the post of 34;teachers while the 33 seats were dominated from one single community only.

