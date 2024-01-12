Assam to implement UCC after Uttarakhand, Gujarat: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 12: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in the state only after Uttarakhand and Gujarat implements UCC, even as tribal communities would be exempted from the ambit of the UCC in the state.

“Uttarakhand and Gujarat will bring UCC first. Assam will follow them with some new additions to the bill, like the Assam model. I am waiting to see Uttarakhand’s UCC bill. We will bring a similar bill with some innovations in the state. But of course, in the Assam UCC bill, we will exempt the tribal community from the ambit of the UCC,” the chief minister said while addressing a media conference here.

UCC aims to establish a uniform set of personal laws for all citizens, promoting equality and justice.

“Let me see the UCC of Uttarakhand. If it is complicated then we will have to talk among ourselves. But definitely, Assam will be the third state after Uttarakhand and Gujarat to implement UCC,” the chief minister said.

Population control policy

Sarma further said that the state government would follow a policy to control the state’s population growth.

“In Assam, we are following a policy to control the state’s population growth. Gradually, all our welfare and beneficiary schemes will be linked to population control measures for the benefit of our people,” Sarma said.

“We have announced the CM’s Awaas Yojana recently, which will be linked to population control policy. The Assam government is bound to adopt the population control policy because that has already been approved by the Assam Assembly in the last session itself,” the chief minister said.