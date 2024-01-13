Delhi Police arrest two brothers after 24 years in kidnapping case

The fugitives were identified as Puneet Aggarwal (48) a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, and Vinit Aggarwal (50), a resident of Pitampura.

The officials said that to evade arrest, the fugitives were regularly changing their hideouts.

According to police, on January 29, 2000, information was received at Kotwali police station that one person named Shrinath had been kidnapped from Kinari Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Delhi.

“On January 30, 2000, Shrinath arrived at Kotwali police station with his shop owner and alleged that persons named Suneet Aggarwal, Puneet, and Vinit had kidnapped him from his shop and asked for a ransom to release him. Later, accused persons left him near Tughlak Road, Delhi and fled away,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav,

During investigation, accused Suneet was arrested in the above mentioned case, however, Puneet did not join the investigation, therefore he was declared proclaimed offender by the court on May 22, 2000.

Vinit was formally arrested in the same case. During trial, accused persons did not appear before the court and were declared proclaimed offender on October 15, 2004.

The Special CP said that recently specific input was that brothers Puneet and Vinit are residing in the area of Gurugram, and Pitampura.

“After tracing their specific locations, raids were conducted at the place of information and Puneet was apprehended from Sector 62, Gurugram and Vinit was apprehended from Pitampura area,” said the Special CP.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that to earn easy money, they made a plan to rob the shop owner in Chandni Chowk area.

“To execute the plan, they kidnapped a person who was working at that shop and made a demand of Rs 50,000 from the owner of the shop,” said Yadav.

They further disclosed that after committing crime, they went to Mumbai for 10 years and did not contact anyone.

“Once, they ensured their safety and realised that they are far away from the clutches of law, they returned to the area of Delhi/NCR. They were continuously changing their addresses to evade their arrest,” the official added.

