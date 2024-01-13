Saturday, January 13, 2024
NATIONAL

US carries out fresh strikes against Houthis in Yemen

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Sanaa, Jan 13: Just a day after launching a coordinated multi-nation attack on nearly 30 Houthi positions in Yemen, the US on Saturday carried out fresh airstrikes against the Iran-backed militia in the war-torn nation.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the new strikes were carried out at about 3.45 a.m. on Saturday.

“This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on January 12 designed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” it said in a post on X.

The Central Command said that since November 19, 2023, the Houthi militants have attempted to “attack and harass” vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden at least 28 times.

“These illegal incidents include attacks that have employed anti-ship ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles,” it said.

The CENTCOM also clarified that these strikes have no association with and are separate from Operation Prosperity Guardian, a defensive coalition of over 20 countries operating in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden.

On Friday, the US and UK struck 28 separate Houthi sites in an attempt to disrupt their ability to fire upon international shipping lanes in the Red Sea, reports CNN.

The two countries were also backed by Canada, Australia, Bahrain, and the Netherlands.

the US had threatened the possibility of additional military action if the Houthis continued to launch drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

“We will make sure we respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior along with our allies,” US President Joe Biden said on Friday while in Pennsylvania.

But after the US-led strikes, the Iran-backed rebel group launched another anti-ship ballistic missile towards a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Aden, south of Yemen.

Saturday’s strikes also come after the White House said it was trying to avoid an escalation.

“Everything we’re doing, everything we’re trying to do is to prevent any further escalation,” John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, told CNN on Friday.

Friday’s strikes targeted radar facilities and command and control nodes, as well as facilities used for the storage and launch of drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

“These are the primary weapons the Houthis have used to target commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The attacks killed five people and wounded six more, CNN quoted a spokesman for the Houthi military as saying.

The Houthis vowed that their forces would respond to the attack, calling US and UK assets “legitimate targets”.

The militia control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The Houthis said they only attack those Israel-linked or Israel-bound ships to press Israel to stop its war on the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

IANS

Previous article
India urges US to restore GSP status for duty-free exports
Next article
INS Cheetah, Guldar & Kumbhir decommissioned after 40 years
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi Police arrest two brothers after 24 years in kidnapping case

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two brothers after 24 years, who...
INTERNATIONAL

Experts denounce trips to Xinjiang as ‘genocide tourism’

New Delhi, Jan 13:  The Chinese government has thrown open the door for tourists to Xinjiang, or at...
NATIONAL

SC issues directions in relation to compensation in hit and run cases

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a catena of directions in relation to the...
NATIONAL

Priyanka Gandhi likely to contest LS polls from K’taka, Telangana

Bengaluru, Jan 13:  Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to contest on two seats from Karnataka and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi Police arrest two brothers after 24 years in kidnapping case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 13: The Crime Branch of Delhi...

Experts denounce trips to Xinjiang as ‘genocide tourism’

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 13:  The Chinese government has thrown...

SC issues directions in relation to compensation in hit and run cases

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 13: The Supreme Court on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi Police arrest two brothers after 24 years in kidnapping case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 13: The Crime Branch of Delhi...

Experts denounce trips to Xinjiang as ‘genocide tourism’

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 13:  The Chinese government has thrown...

SC issues directions in relation to compensation in hit and run cases

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 13: The Supreme Court on Friday...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge