Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi seeks probe into NHIDCL functioning in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 16: Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has sought the intervention of Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to initiate a probe into the functioning of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Assam and ensure timely completion of the Teok-Sivasagar section of the Numaligarh-Dibrugarh four-lane highway.

In a letter to the Union minister, the Congress leader reiterated his concern about the deteriorating state of national highways in Assam, while accusing NHIDCL of adopting a lackadaisical approach towards critical development projects in the region.

“Moreover, the recent tragic bus-truck accident in the Dergaon area resulted in the loss of around 15 lives, with several others sustaining injuries. I earnestly urge you to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and initiate appropriate compensation for the families of the victims, enabling them to rebuild their lives,” Gogoi stated in the letter to Gadkari.

“NHIDCL’s lacklustre approach and insufficient collaboration with the public and local administration have caused immense inconvenience to citizens. The agency’s negligence is hindering the progress of crucial infrastructure projects and jeopardising the safety and well-being of the people of Assam,” the Lok Sabha MP alleged.

“I had previously brought these issues before your attention through a letter in July 2023 and also highlighted it during the last winter session of Parliament. However, it has unfortunately not yielded the desired results. The grievances from my constituents, along with the local administration’s feedback, paint a picture of sluggish progress and mismanagement under NHIDCL,” Gogoi stated.

“The current condition of NH-37, a lifeline for the people of Assam, has reached a critical point, causing significant inconvenience to residents and commuters alike. The rise in traffic volume, attributed to commercial activities, tourism and regular transportation, has far outpaced the capacity of the road infrastructure, resulting in extensive wear and tear,” he stated.

The Congress leader further stated that NH-37 had become riddled with potholes and cracks, posing a serious threat to road users. “During the monsoon season, rainwater accumulates in the damaged areas, making it challenging for drivers to gauge the depth of the road disruptions,” he stated.

Besides, Gogoi pointed out that numerous irregularities have emerged regarding the compensation and land acquisition process for the Parokhuwa to Lahorijan stretch of the 113-km four-lane NH-29 in Karbi Anglong district.

“It has come to light that several fake beneficiaries have been included and have received payment through illegal means, using fabricated land records. This fraudulent activity has caused significant harm to the genuine landowners who have been deprived of their rightful compensation,” he stated.