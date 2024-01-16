Assam’s poverty headcount down by 25%, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He asserted that the state is going through the “most prosperous era in modern history,” with over 80 lakh people having “escaped poverty.”

According to Sarma, who shared the National Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) from the Aayog, the state’s poverty headcount ratio decreased from 36.97 per cent in 2013-14 to 14.47 per cent in 2022-2023.

Taking to his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “80 lakh people in the state have escaped poverty under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. In last 3 years, poverty head count ratio has come down by 25 per cent.”

He also claimed that the northeastern state has been witnessing a fast growth and Assam can figure among top five states in the nation.

“We are currently on a rapid growth trajectory that will see Assam make a significant contribution to nation building by emerging as one among the top 5 states in the country,” Sarma added.

NITI Aayog conducted an assessment known as the MPI to look at the prevalence of poverty using 12 indicators: assets, bank accounts, school attendance, cooking fuel, nutrition, and child and adolescent mortality.

IANS