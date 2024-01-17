AHAM takes up Winter Capital issue with Indian President  

Tura, Jan 17: The AHAM CEB in Tura has submitted a memorandum to Indian President Draupadi Murmu urging her to look into and fulfill the demand for establishment of a Winter Capital of Meghalaya in Tura.

The organization in its memorandum pointed out that the Winter Capital in Tura was an agreement reached between the founding Garo and Khasi leaders which needs to be honoured. It added that the move would ensure equitable development and progress for Turar and Garo Hills region. Pointing out that Garos and Khasis are very different culturally and linguistically, the organization was of the view that the local identity and culture has to have equitable recognition and promotion.

“The state of Meghalaya was created for the benefit of three major tribes- Garo, Jaintia and Khasi people by connecting three ADCs and the region of Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, with the vision of equal development and equal status. The pioneer forefathers of the state of Meghalaya have therefore laid a futuristic vision of implementing the two capitals for the state that will ensure equal development as well as opportunities for these tribes. The omission and commission of these visions was ensured by having the first assembly of the state in the GHADC which is on record till date. The vision was jointly agreed on by all the pioneer forefathers of the state irrespective of Khasi, Jaintia and the Garo Tribe, which however was lost somewhere by the torchbearers of the state to whom the baton was passed on to by the forefathers,” its President, Georgeprince Ch Momin said.

In addition to equal development in the state, the organization said that making Tura the Winter Capital would bring relief from the extreme chilly weather conditions experienced in Shillong in the winter months. As per the organization, the move would give a temperature advantage, increase employee wellbeing and operational efficiency, enable better infrastructure maintenance and accessibility. The organization also felt that the move would boost tourism as well as also encourage public engagement in government activities.

Apart from the demand for the Winter Capital, the organization also sought that several other issues be looked into which included making operational the already inaugurated Baljek Airport, to expedite the completion of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, the implementation of the already proposed and sanctioned Balurghat-Hill (West Bengal) to Tura (Meghalaya) Corridor through Bangladesh.