Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Son absconds after beheading mother in WGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Tura, Jan 17: In a most gruesome crime to emerge from the district of West Garo Hills, the village of Babadam, about 20 kms from the town of Tura witnessed a mind bending incident of a mother being beheaded by her own son before absconding.

According to police sources, the murder occurred early this morning with videos of the incident going viral in a short while. The entire crime scene was bathed in blood after the incident with the neck of the victim completely severed.

Neighbours informed the police of the incident following which a team reached the spot.

“The son is currently absconding as we are on the lookout for him. According to locals of the area, the son may have been suffering from mental illness and this could be the cause of the murder. An investigation into the matter is currently underway,” informed superintendent of police, WGH, Abraham T Sangma.

