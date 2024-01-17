Wednesday, January 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Amit Shah to chair NEC Plenary in city

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the North Eastern Council’s (NEC) year book during the NEC Plenary scheduled for January 19.
The vent, which will be held at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, will be attended by all Governors and Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states besides the Chief Secretaries and other senior officers.
Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy, who is also the vice-chairman of NEC besides Minister of State for DoNER, BL Verma and senior officers of DoNER Ministry and NITI Aayog will participate in the plenary.
Organisations like Assam Rifles, NEEPCO, NHIDCL, NEDFi, NERCORMS, NERAMAC, NEHHDCL, NESAC and NIC will also attend the plenary.
A pre-interaction meet with chief secretaries of Northeastern states, Secretaries of Central Ministries, representatives of NITI Aayog, Director General of Assam Rifles and Planning Secretaries of NER will be held on January 18 evening.
Earlier, the East Khasi Hills Police said that adequate arrangements including security and traffic will be in place in view of the NEC Plenary. Police will also take all possible steps to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the public.

