Wednesday, January 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Army averts major tragedy, recovers and destroys IED in J&K’s Kupwara

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Srinagar, Jan 17: A major tragedy was averted by the army in J&K’s Kupwara district on Wednesday as alert troops recovered and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED), officials said.

Troops recovered an IED planted by the terrorists in Chowkibal area of Kupwara and destroyed it safely at the spot itself.

“Chinar Warriors averted a major terror incident today by recovering & in-situ destroying an IED near Chowkibal on Srinagar-Chowkibal Highway.

Indian Army stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free,” the Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps said on its X account.

Previous article
How Sunil Gavaskar, then not yet a cricket icon, straight drove a publishing record
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

How Sunil Gavaskar, then not yet a cricket icon, straight drove a publishing record

New Delhi, Jan 17: Very few independent publishers have achieved so much in their lifetime with the world...
MEGHALAYA

Stories to inspire: From Nagaland to representing Meghalaya, Litina Aye

Tura, Jan 17: An old adage goes as such ‘where there is a will, there is always a...
MEGHALAYA

VPP to resume sit-in demanding re-instate of Lokayukta officials

Shillong, Jan 17: In view of the failure of the Conrad K. Sangma led MDA-II Government to respond...
News Alert

APSC declares results of Combined Competitive Exam 2022

Guwahati, Jan 17: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the results of the Combined Competitive Examination...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

How Sunil Gavaskar, then not yet a cricket icon, straight drove a publishing record

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: Very few independent publishers have...

Stories to inspire: From Nagaland to representing Meghalaya, Litina Aye

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 17: An old adage goes as such...

VPP to resume sit-in demanding re-instate of Lokayukta officials

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 17: In view of the failure of...
Load more

Popular news

How Sunil Gavaskar, then not yet a cricket icon, straight drove a publishing record

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: Very few independent publishers have...

Stories to inspire: From Nagaland to representing Meghalaya, Litina Aye

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 17: An old adage goes as such...

VPP to resume sit-in demanding re-instate of Lokayukta officials

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 17: In view of the failure of...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge