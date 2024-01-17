Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew and Sarah Jane Dias to star in Indian remake of Israeli Drama ‘Magpie’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 17: Actors Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew and Sarah Jane Dias will headline the Indian remake of Israeli drama Magpie, which has been titled ‘Kan Khajura’.

The show will also star Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni, reports deadline.com.

SonyLIV is remaking thriller Magpie in-house after licensing the rights from Israel‘s Yes Studios. Ajay Rai is producing and Chandan Arora is the director.

The original Israeli series follows a convicted murderer, who gets early release after 17 years on the condition that he continues to cooperate with the police as an informant.

“Being part of a thriller is always exciting yet demanding for any actor,” said Mohit.

He added: “My character has various shades associated with it and that has been a great responsibility to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that brought out a well-etched character.”

“Magpie, a global sensation, was always a story waiting to cross borders and be adapted for the Indian audience. I am glad to be part of this story with filmmakers like Chandan at the helm, backed by a stellar cast, and talented writing, creative, and production teams. It’s a collective endeavour to honor the show’s legacy and ensure an unforgettable journey for our audience.”

The original show was created by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar and Dana Eden and written by Bizanski and Shenhar, with Yes Studios the distributor of the finished program and format.

The show won Best Screenplay at the Berlin TV Series festival in 2019 and was nominated at the same event for Best International Series and Best Performance. (IANS)

75th Emmys: Succession dominates drama, The Bear claims comedy and Quinta Brunson makes history
