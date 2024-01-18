Thursday, January 18, 2024
Nicole Kidman was told she won’t have a career in acting

By: Agencies

Actress Nicole Kidman, who stands at 5ft 11, confessed she lied that she was just half an inch shorter, 5ft10 and a half, after she was bullied as a child for her height and called names such as “Stalky”. “I was told, ‘You won’t have a career. You’re too tall,'” she told Radio Times magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Even now she is a Hollywood star, Kidman has to think twice about her choice of heel. She continued: “People would say, ‘How’s the air up there?’” “Now, I get, ‘You’re so much taller than I thought’, or men grappling with how high my heels should be. Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high. I’m like, ‘Do they have a kitten heel? I’m going to be the tallest person -a giraffe!’” The 56-year-old star was rejected for a part in the musical Annie when she was young due to her height because she was two inches above the 5ft2 maximum height required. (IANS)

Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew and Sarah Jane Dias to star in Indian remake of Israeli Drama ‘Magpie’
