Nicole Kidman was told she won’t have a career in acting

Actress Nicole Kidman, who stands at 5ft 11, confessed she lied that she was just half an inch shorter, 5ft10 and a half, after she was bullied as a child for her height and called names such as “Stalky”. “I was told, ‘You won’t have a career. You’re too tall,'” she told Radio Times magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Even now she is a Hollywood star, Kidman has to think twice about her choice of heel. She continued: “People would say, ‘How’s the air up there?’” “Now, I get, ‘You’re so much taller than I thought’, or men grappling with how high my heels should be. Whenever I go on the red carpet, I get sent shoes that are always so high. I’m like, ‘Do they have a kitten heel? I’m going to be the tallest person -a giraffe!’” The 56-year-old star was rejected for a part in the musical Annie when she was young due to her height because she was two inches above the 5ft2 maximum height required. (IANS)