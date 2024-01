Recruitment

The Indian Air Force has invited online applications for recruitment under ‘Agniveervayu Intake 01/2025’ as part of the Agnipath Scheme. According to a statement issued here, the online registration will commence from 11 am of January 17 to 11 pm of February 6. The online examination dates will commence from March 15. For details, candidates can log on to https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.