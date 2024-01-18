Thursday, January 18, 2024
YouTube laying off 100 employees from creator management teams: report

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 18: Google-owned YouTube is reportedly laying off at least 100 employees from its creator management and operations teams.

YouTube Chief Business Officer Mary Ellen Coe announced the layoffs internally, reports Tubefilter. “YouTube will bring its content creator management teams together under dedicated central leadership in each individual country,” the report noted.

YouTube’s music and support teams are also being reportedly reorganised. In an internal staff memo, Coe said that these changes are intended to streamline YouTube’s business.

She, however, did not divulge how many employees are being affected. “As we have seen the past few years, our creator base is broadening and diversifying, from our most experienced creators to a new generation of casual creators posting on YouTube for the first time,” Coe wrote.

“Gen AI tools will further fuel new forms of creativity and bring even more creators to the platform,” she added. At the same time, “our subscription businesses have momentum, powered by partnerships with music, sports and media companies”.

“As the business evolves, we have an even greater need to ensure we’re running the business effectively and meeting the needs of all of our users,” Coe told the employees. Those being laid off will have a chance to apply for other roles at YouTube. However, “it was not clear if they are guaranteed new positions within the company”.

“Each one of you has been a valued and meaningful part of our team, and we’ll be here to support you as you consider next steps,” said Coe. (IANS)

