Friday, January 19, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Games food fiasco raises questions on high costs

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The row surrounding junk food raised questions on the state government’s decision to allocate Rs 23 crore for hosting the 5th edition of the Meghalaya Games, 2024.
Sources told The Shillong Times on Thursday that the event could have been organised with a smaller budget.
They said the government’s decision to allocate a big budget for the North East Games is justified since the state is preparing itself to host the National Games.
“But it is not necessary to spend so much for the state Games,” a source said, adding that the total expenditure in the 4th edition of the Meghalaya Games in 2022 was a mere Rs 2.39 crore, including around Rs 80 lakh which was meant for food and lodging of the athletes.
The amount fixed per head for food of the athletes and the officials was Rs 400 in the last edition.
“It was expected that the quality of food provided to the athletes would improve this time around since the budget was raised to Rs 2 crore. It is sad that the food triggered a controversy on the inaugural day of the Games itself,” the source said.
There is said to be not much of a difference in the amount of TA/DA given to the athletes in the 4th and 5th editions.
According to the sources, the athletes from East Khasi Hills are receiving TA/DA of Rs 600 while those from other districts of Khasi-Jaintia Hills are getting Rs 1,200. The athletes from Garo Hills are getting Rs 300.
The sources said the expenditure on TA/DA this year will be higher since a large number of athletes from Khasi and Jaintia Hills region are participating. A smaller number of athletes from Garo Hills participated in the last edition of the Games in Shillong and as such, the expenditure on TA/DA was less.
Meanwhile, the sources said there is no doubt that the facilities provided to the athletes improved this time around. They have been provided with towels, blankets, bedsheets, bunk beds and toothbrush. In the previous edition, they were asked to bring their own belongings.

Previous article
NPP dumps BJP’s Games snub charge
Next article
VPP to begin sit-in outside Secretariat today
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

5th Meghalaya Games in Tura on Thursday

An athlete take part in the final of the sports event ‘Rah Mokhrah’, a traditional indigenous sport of the...
MEGHALAYA

Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again agreed to look into the...
MEGHALAYA

Union Power min warns against unwarranted load-shedding

NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Power-starved Meghalaya has to do away with the annual ritual of unwarranted load-shedding to...
MEGHALAYA

VPP to begin sit-in outside Secretariat today

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) will launch their sit-in outside the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

5th Meghalaya Games in Tura on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
An athlete take part in the final of the...

Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit...

Union Power min warns against unwarranted load-shedding

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Power-starved Meghalaya has to do...
Load more

Popular news

5th Meghalaya Games in Tura on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
An athlete take part in the final of the...

Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit...

Union Power min warns against unwarranted load-shedding

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Jan 18: Power-starved Meghalaya has to do...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge