Shops, commercial establishments in B’luru asked to get Kannada signages by Feb 28

Earlier, authorities had set a deadline for using 60 per cent Kannada language on signboards. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed that all signboards in the state capital should be in Kannada by February 28.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister for Coal, Mines, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi have appealed to shop owners to prominently display Kannada.

A protest rally organised in Bengaluru by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike turned violent, resulting in vandalism. More than 50 Kannada activists, including Vedike President Narayana Gowda, were arrested and jailed following the incidents.

The activists targeted establishments such as Starbucks, Third Wave, Toyota, House of Masaba, Forest Essentials, Theobroma, and others. The Vedike claimed that thousands of English signboards were destroyed and removed across the city.

Although the situation was brought under control, civic authorities, taking no chances with the law and order situation, are trying to ensure the implementation of the government rule regarding the display of Kannada language on signboards.

BBMP has stated that, to date, more than 34,262 notices have been issued to shops, malls, and establishments in Bengaluru.

