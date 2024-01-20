Wellness tourism to peak in 2024

The survey reveals some very interesting trends:

More than just going to the gym- The centres are seeing an increase in the number of men signing up for wellness and detox related programs. Post COVID, they have realized that achieving ideal health is not just about going to the gym and doing weights.It requires a complete mind-set change that addresses a holistic health and lifestyle.

Sleep epidemic- Another reason why people want to rebalance their lives and look at holistic healing is so that their sleep deprivation and sleep patterns can be corrected. Hence, Increasing importance on sleep.

Workforce Wellness- Corporates have Chief Wellness Officers, Chief Spiritual Officers and health apps to help colleagues manage work stress.

Curative wellness – An age -wise analysis also threw up statistics of maximum preventive wellness visitors in the age group 30 to 50 and guests in the age group of 50- 59 specifically visiting for curative wellness. This age group has been defined as the ‘disease manifesting’ age and this segment is now conscious of the fact that they can’t afford to continue to live life the way they currently do and are seeking sustainable long-term lifestyle change.

Women’s Health related retreats and programs are also becoming more sought after to address both postpartum as well as menopause related issues.

Doctor Cijith Sreedhar, Chief Medical Officer at Prakriti Shakti-Clinic of Natural Medicine by CGH Earth, said Yoga & Naturopathy medical system of healing has proved that our body has remarkable recuperative power to heal itself with external medical intervention applied where absolutely necessary. This concept of the capacity of a body to heal itself has gained global attention and has now become one of the biggest driving forces in the wellness industry world over. This concept is the centre stone of the healing practices followed at “Prakriti Shakti”, CGH Earth’s clinic for Natural medicine.

Additional insights from the report show that a new emerging segment is Family Bonding over Wellness Whilst wellness has mostly been individual pursuit, families are now involving their children and one is seeing multi–generational wellness holidays so kids can inculcate a healthier lifestyle from their early years.

SwaSwara’sSwa Wellbeing program offers a family bonding retreat aimed at fostering healthy eating and exercise habits not just for parents and the kids but also for grandparents – which involves healthy cooking classes, guided art and pottery classes, family fitness activities using Yoga alongside spa time for the adults amongst other activities.

The new mantra of 2024 is “Feeling good is as important, if not more, than looking good. In 2024thebuzzwordforwellnesswillbeallaboutLongevityandtheconceptoflivingalongerandhealthierlife, both of which can be addressed very effectively by the Indian holistic sciences Ayurveda and Naturopathy, which have withstood the test of time and proved to be very efficient healers in the long run. For more information, please visit https://www.cghearthwellness.com/

