Video of communal tension in Mumbai ahead of Ram Mandir consecration goes viral

Shillong, January 22: In the lead-up to the Ayodhya Pran-Pratistha ceremony, unsettling videos capturing ‘communal tension’ in Mira Road, Mumbai, surfaced on social media.

The incident, reported on Sunday night, resulted in the arrest of five individuals, as confirmed by the police. Subsequent to the incident, a flag march was organized in the area, contributing to a return of peace by Monday morning.

DCP Jayant Bajbale, while divulging details about the occurrence, revealed that slogans were raised from three to four vehicles carrying individuals from the Hindu community. An argument ensued with members of the Muslim community, prompting the swift intervention of the police. The DCP stated, “The situation has been brought under control, and a flag march was conducted. Naya Nagar Police has registered a case against the five arrested individuals, initiating a thorough investigation.”

Viral videos preceding the pran-pratishtha ceremony depicted cars under attack in the middle of the road, with broken glasses and verbal abuses hurled by assailants. Contrary to initial perceptions of communal violence, DCP Bajbale clarified that the incident stemmed from a petty argument. He appealed to the public not to succumb to rumors, emphasizing the importance of accurate information dissemination in such situations.