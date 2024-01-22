Monday, January 22, 2024
Ram Mandir consecration: BJP veteran LK Advani to not attend ceremony

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 22: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who campaigned across the country for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, will not attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony due to extreme cold weather.

It is being said that the decision has been taken keeping in view the health of 96-year-old Advani and due to extreme cold weather.

Earlier this month, RSS leaders Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal along with Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s International Working President Alok Kumar had visited Advani’s house and invited him for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

VHP leader Alok Kumar, while sharing information, had said that Advani will attend the programme and he has assured his family that in view of Advani’s health, whatever arrangements are required, including doctors and medical facilities, will be made.

However, due to bad weather, Advani cancelled his Ayodhya visit programme at the last moment.

Expressing happiness over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple to be held in Ayodhya, Advani had also said in one of his articles that Lord Ram had chosen Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build his temple.

Advani, while recalling his Rath Yatra for Ram temple in the article in the special issue of Rashtra Dharma Patrika, said that the Rath Yatra is completing 33 years, the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was with him during that entire Rath Yatra. At that time Narendra Modi was not very famous but at the same time destiny had chosen him to build a grand temple of Lord Ram.

Advani, while congratulating Prime Minister Modi for realising the dream of Ram temple and fulfilling his resolve to build a grand temple of Ramlala in Ayodhya, had said that when Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Ram temple, he will will represent every citizen of the country at that time. (IANS)

Previous article
Juvenile in J&K’s Rajouri arrested by NIA for harbouring terrorists
Next article
Video of communal tension in Mumbai ahead of Ram Mandir consecration goes viral
