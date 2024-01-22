World Watch

Indian diaspora in US celebrates Ram Mandir inauguration

Washington, Jan 21: Indian-Americans living in the Boston city of the US celebrated the Ram Mandir (Temple) inauguration, which is scheduled for January 22, and India’s 75th Republic Day at an event. The event held at the historic Union Station of Worcester, over 45 miles west of Boston, was addressed by the city of Worcester Mayor Joseph M Petty and Massachusetts State Senator Mike Moore. Mayor Petty issued a proclamation for January 26 as the 75th Republic Day of India. The proclamation encouraged all residents of the city of Worcester to recognise and participate in its observance and extend “our warmest congratulations to the American Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Asian-American communities on the auspicious inauguration of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. In his speech, the mayor highlighted the shared values between India and the USA, underscoring the natural alliance between the two nations. (PTI)

Vladimir Putin willing to visit Pyongyang: North Korea

Seoul, Jan 21: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to visit North Korea, an official statement said on Sunday. North Korea Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui had paid an official visit to Russia from Monday to Wednesday on the invitation of Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and held strategic talks, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The two countries had deep strategic communication and reached consensus on various regional and international issues, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, a statement issued by North Korea said, Yonhap news agency reported. North Korea and Russia expressed their strong will to further strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation in defending the core interests of the two countries and establishing a new multi-polarised international order based on independence and justice, it added. (IANS)

China yet to appoint Ambassador to India

New Delhi, Jan 21: China has yet to appoint its ambassador to India, some 15 months since the post fell vacant. The last Chinese Ambassador in Delhi was Sun Weidong, who left in October 2022 after three years on the job and became a Vice Foreign Minister in Beijing on his return. China-India relations plunged to a new low in the modern histories of the Asian neighbours in June, 2020, following clashes in the Galwan River valley that killed at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers. The decades-old border dispute has seen skirmishes in the past three years. The delay in appointment is a sign that the bilateral relationship remains frosty. But the reason being increasingly cited is China’s internal affairs. A diplomatic source said while the common perception is linked to the current state of Sino-Indian relations, the process of selecting a candidate from within China’s foreign service is taking time because the Delhi posting requires seniority. (IANS)