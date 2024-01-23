Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Goa Cong burns effigy of Assam CM over attack on Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra

By: Agencies

Panaji, Jan 23: Congress leaders and supporters in Goa on Tuesday protested against the alleged violent attacks on the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam and condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who according to them planned the attack, before burning his effigy.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Amit Patkar, MLA Carlos Alvares Ferreira, senior Vice President M.K. Sheikh, AICC Minority Incharge for Goa, Tarannum Khan, and other Congress office-bearers took part in the protest.

The effigy of Sarma was burnt at the Congress House in Panaji amid party supporters and leaders raising slogans against the BJP.

Amit Patkar alleged that the BJP is afraid of the support Rahul Gandhi is receiving from his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started from Manipur last month.

“It is evident that the BJP is afraid of the Congress for the support we are receiving. Hence, a baffled Assam Chief Minister attacked the Yatra and tried to obstruct it,” he said.

Patkar also said the Congress in Assam has exposed the Chief Minister over corruption practices and hence he is rattled.

“Our Assam PCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah was attacked and beaten up. On one hand, they speak about Ram Rajya, and on other hand they stop Rahul Gandhi from entering a temple,” he said.

“The BJP is trying to stifle the voice of our leader Rahul Gandhi as he is raising public issues. We condemn the attack on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by the BJP in Assam,” Patkar said.

Carlos Ferreira said that Rahul Gandhi is trying to unite the people, whereas the BJP in Assam is obstructing the Yatra.

“He should not have been stopped from entering the temple. But he was stopped as they feared that Congress will become strong,” he said, adding that the Assam Chief Minister is running a dictatorial regime.

More disappointment over termination of Lokayukta officials
