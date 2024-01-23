More disappointment over termination of Lokayukta officials

Tura, Jan 23: The Nokrek Hills Area Development Committee on Tuesday termed the recent termination of Lokayukta officials as ‘highly unwarranted and devoid of any sane justification’.

“As an organisation we were very happy with the performance of the Meghalaya Lokayukta which took up the investigation on complaints of corruption in the GHADC earnestly. And, with the serious efforts put in the team of investigation officers, the investigation of the cases was led to a logical conclusion which resulted in the charge sheeting of two cases, and filed in the Special Court at Tura for trial (the first ever charge sheets to be filed by the Lokayukta). However, we were taken by surprise when the Director and two other investigating officers were terminated on the ground that the Act does not allow appointment of retired officers. We cannot accept this kind of justification, as it was the government of Meghalaya only which appointed these officers after carefully studying the pros and cons of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act 2014,” its Joint Secretary Prodip A Sangma said, in a statement.

On the questions being raised on the appointment of J Rymbai, IPS retired as the Director of Enquiry and Prosecution, the committee recalled the state government’s recent notification and said that it was justified.

“The State Government’s notification contained vide no LJ(A)21/2020/21 – A dated 3rd November 2022 notified that the Public Prosecutors in every district court shall take up cases of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 filed/charge sheeted by the Lokayukta in the Special Court. This officer has not practically functioned as a prosecutor in view of the above notification. His responsibility was to oversee and supervise the investigation of the investigation. As for the contention for not having any member in the Lokayukta and the basis on which the appointment of the Director for a fixed term of three years and the other officers for five years, we only have to say that such order must have been passed after due consideration,” the committee added.

Pointing out that the GHADC committed wrong against the people of Garo Hills, the committee reminded that the Lokayukta was able to sent two cases to court for trail which should be appreciated. With regard to the demand of the VPP, it said that it was valid and justified and that the committee supported it.