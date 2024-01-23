Govt not acting against illegal stone quarry: Chokpot groups

Tura, Jan 23: Organizations from Chokpot in South Garo Hills like the GSU and the Chokpot Area Vigilance Committee (CAVC) on Tuesday lamented that the alleged illegal stone quarry at Budugre has been allowed to continue despite stiff opposition from the people, with the government doing nothing to stop the illegal activity.

“From the last past year i.e 2023 we have been opposing the stone quarry but the quarrying of stones continues till today. They are doing their work against the public of Chokpot. They do not have proper documents from the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council so we strongly condemn the activity,” the two organizations claimed, in a statement.

The organizations felt that the issue should be taken care of seriously and the ruling dispensation should make every effort to put an end to such activities by invoking certain provisions of the various Acts which aim at preserving and protecting the environment.

They also warned that if the government fails to act, they would be compelled to take drastic measures in the future in order to end it.