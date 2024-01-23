USTM Marks Parakram Diwas with inter-departmental elocution competition

Guwahati, Jan 23: The University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), in honour of Parakram Diwas, celebrated the 127th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose with an Inter-Departmental Elocution Competition. The event, organized by the Department of Political Science, focused on the theme, “Netaji’s Views on Emerging India: Prospects and Challenges.”

Participation in the competition extended across various departments, including Political Science, the Department of Law (USLR), and B.A. Administration & Governance (BAAG). The panel of judges comprised distinguished academicians Prof. Mitali Goswami, Head of the Department of English, and Dr. Shamikhu Changmai, Assistant Professor in the Department of Earth Science.

Dr. Md. Nazeer Hussain, Head of the Department of Political Science, USTM, delivered the inaugural speech, setting the tone for the event. The competition showcased innovative speeches from 20 participants, reflecting healthy competition and diverse perspectives. Each participant presented well-founded opinions on the theme, exploring Netaji’s insights into the role of youth in shaping India’s future, as well as his vision for transforming the country’s growth through contributions to the economy, gender equality, and education. Several speakers also highlighted Netaji’s significant contributions to India’s freedom struggle.

The event concluded with inspiring speeches from Prof. Atul Chandra Talukdar, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, USTM, and the esteemed judges. The Best Speakers category recognized Zafreed Khan (Political Science), Jeremaiah Warbah (BAAG), and Jayeda Begam (BAAG), while Saheen Parwez (BA LLB) received the Judges’ Prize. Special Prizes were awarded to Zeenat Afrin (Political Science), Adil Ansari (BAAG), and Thehsbun Kyndait (BAAG). Participatory certificates were presented to all other participants.

Tanvir Ahmed, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science, USTM, extended the Vote of Thanks, bringing the event to a successful close.