Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Technology

WhatsApp to bring its own file sharing feature soon

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 23: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new file sharing feature that will allow users to easily share files with people nearby in the future.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, both users will need to open the ‘people nearby’ section to send and receive files, ensuring secure sharing within close proximity.

“It appears that it will be needed to shake the device to generate a share request, maintaining a controlled approach to file exchanges,” the report said.

The report also noted that sharing files via this feature will be end-to-end encrypted, meaning sharing files remains secure even outside of a WhatsApp chat and in an unknown network environment.

Moreover, the new feature will allow users to quickly share files with nearby people and will be ideal for situations where a fast and direct transfer is needed.

According to the report, the phone number will remain hidden to non-contacts, ensuring privacy and security in every file exchange. The new file sharing feature with people nearby is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their own stickers.

“You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With WhatsApp’s editing tools, you can customise stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers. (IANS)

