Thursday, January 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Russia blames Ukraine for shooting down military aircraft killing 65 Ukrainian POWs aboard

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Moscow, Jan 24: Russia’s Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped. The POWs were being transported to Russia’s Belgorod region, the ministry said.
Ukrainian officials did not comment on the crash and The Associated Press could not confirm who was aboard. Officials in Kyiv cautioned against sharing unverified information.
In addition to the 65 POWs, the Il-76 transport carried a crew of six and three other passengers, the ministry said. According to the statement, Russian radar registered the launch of two Ukrainian missiles from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region bordering Belgorod. The ministry called the attack “a terrorist act”.
Video of the crash posted on social media showed a plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area, and a massive ball of fire erupting where it apparently hit the ground.
Firefighters, ambulances and police rushed to the site in the Korochansky district of Belgorod, state news agency Tass reported, citing a local emergency services official.
Meanwhile, at least five people were killed in Russia’s strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Kiev, local authorities said. Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov Russia struck the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv with Kh-22 missiles in which four people were killed, Ukrianska Pravda reported.
He said the Russian missile strike destroyed an apartment block. “People are under the rubble. Rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene,” he added. (Agencies)

According to a local power operator, Kharkivoblenergo, energy companies are already working to restore electricity supply to the residential quarters.

In Kiev, one person was killed and four others injured.

At least eight explosions were reported in Kharkiv.

However, the Russian military said that it does not target civilians when it hit objects in Ukraine. (AP)

Previous article
Qatar launches new peace initiatives to find out a solution to end Gaza war
Next article
POT POURRI
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Excluding Jaintia/Pnar language in State Anthem uncalled for

Editor, The non-inclusion of Jaintia/Pnar language in the recently released State Anthem should have been avoided by the MDA...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Dwayne confirms return to WWE, takes full ownership of ‘The Rock’ moniker

Hollywood star and wrestling icon Dwayne Johnson has officially joined the board of directors for TKO, which was...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

The Extraordinary Weight of Being Ram

By Binodan KD Sarma I was a restless 6 year old when the Ramayan was first aired on national...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Policy dynamics of Meghalaya

By Benjamin Lyngdoh A policy is a set of guidelines or rules or framework which are to be...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Excluding Jaintia/Pnar language in State Anthem uncalled for

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The non-inclusion of Jaintia/Pnar language in the recently released...

Dwayne confirms return to WWE, takes full ownership of ‘The Rock’ moniker

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star and wrestling icon Dwayne Johnson has officially...

The Extraordinary Weight of Being Ram

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Binodan KD Sarma I was a restless 6 year...
Load more

Popular news

Excluding Jaintia/Pnar language in State Anthem uncalled for

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The non-inclusion of Jaintia/Pnar language in the recently released...

Dwayne confirms return to WWE, takes full ownership of ‘The Rock’ moniker

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star and wrestling icon Dwayne Johnson has officially...

The Extraordinary Weight of Being Ram

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Binodan KD Sarma I was a restless 6 year...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge