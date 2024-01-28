Sunday, January 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Union min reviews central schemes

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

AMPATI, Jan 27: To assess the progress of the implementation of various central government schemes, Union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, visited Ampati, South West Garo Hills as per the mandate from the Ministry of Development of the Northeastern Region (DoNER).
The Minister was briefed on the progress and achievements as well as the challenges in the implementation of various Central flagship schemes followed by which highlighted the potential to enhance financial inclusion, particularly in the hilly terrain, by increasing the reach of banks through the establishment of additional branches.
He said discussions with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma revealed the existence of bank correspondents, and efforts will be made to open more branches to serve the region effectively.
He also emphasised improving healthcare services, while focusing on increasing the accessibility of quality generic medicines and boosting Ante Natal Checkup and Institutional delivery percentages. He encouraged the registration of pregnant women for the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.
Adding to that, he highlighted the need for awareness of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Aawas Yojana while acknowledging the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Karad was accompanied by Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma, Rangsakona MLA, Subir M Marak, Deputy Commissioner, RP Marak, and Superintendent of Police, Vikash Kumar during the series of interactions he had at three consecutive locations during his maiden day-long visit to the district headquarters.

