Aaranyak trains HEC-hit villagers to install solar fence for mitigation

Guwahati, Jan 29: The sustained efforts of biodiversity conservation organisation

Aaranyak for mitigation of human-elephant conflict (HEC) and facilitation of

coexistence reached another far-flung village close to Assam-Meghalaya boundary.

A team from Aaranyak ( www.aaranyak.org ) conducted a training session to capacitate

villagers of Batapara in Goalpara district in Assam on installation and maintenance of

solar-powered electric fence on January 23 at the Batapara community hall.

Aaranyak plans to support the Batapara village, with a population of 42 households

with a 1.5 km stretch of community-managed solar powered fence, an effective HEC

mitigation tool that promotes coexistence with wild elephants.

This village located at the border area of Assam and Meghalaya, is inhabited by the

indigenous Rabha community who are mostly farmers. This village is frequented by a

herd of wild elephants which forage on their crops.

Aaranyak’s expert on solar fencing installation and maintenance, Anjan Baruah

conducted the training for 31 villagers including women. The training had both

theoretical and hands-on sessions on how to use the equipment, installation procedure

and maintenance of the fence were discussed.

This training helped the villagers to gather knowledge on solar fences, and built their

capacity to install and maintain the fence to protect lives and livelihood in the HEC-

affected village. The training programme was supported by U.S. Fish and Wildlife

Service and Goalpara Territorial Forest Division of Assam Forest Department.

A solar fence committee was formed that is entrusted with the responsibility of

monitoring and maintaining the fence, once installed.

The training was attended by the village head, frontline forest staff from Lakhipur

Forest Range, members of Elephant Conservation Network in Lakhipur and college

students. The villagers shared vital information on elephant movement patterns in the

area during the training session.

The training event was facilitated by Aaranyak’s Ripunjoy Nath, Subhas Rabha and

Bijoy Kalita, which concluded with handing over of the equipment to the villagers for

installation of the fence.