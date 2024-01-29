Monday, January 29, 2024
NATIONAL

MP, Rajasthan sign MoU over sharing river water

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Jaipur, Jan 29: Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have signed a MoU over East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) water sharing which will benefit 5 lakh and 60 thousand hectares of land in both the states.

The officials said that a total of 26 districts of Rajasthan and 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh will get direct benefits by connecting Chambal, Parvati and Kalisindh rivers.

The MoU was signed by two respective chief ministers in presence of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Chambal belt is very important from the point of view of agriculture and a proper implementation of this scheme will be of great benefit.

“Along with agriculture, industrial development and tourism will also get a boost. Like Rajasthan, 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh are also included in this scheme. Maximum benefits will be available in Malwa and Chambal belt,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that ERCP was pending for a long time.

“The previous Congress government of Madhya Pradesh and sometimes Rajasthan had made a lot of efforts to complicate this issue. But now this scheme will prove to be a big boon for Eastern Rajasthan,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the agreement is a golden day for both the states.

“After the completion of this scheme, 5 lakh 60 thousand hectares of new land in both the states will come under irrigation. The problem of drinking water for the next 30 to 40 years will also be solved,” the minister said.

He said that this scheme will not only save a large area from drought but will also save many states of the country from the floods too.

IANS

Previous article
Aaranyak trains HEC-hit villagers to install solar fence for mitigation
Next article
IRF Executive Director lauds successful rhino conservation  in India
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

IRF Executive Director lauds successful rhino conservation  in India

Guwahati, Jan 29: International Rhino Foundation (IRF) has applauded the hitherto successful conservation of Greater One-horned Rhino in...
Environment

Aaranyak trains HEC-hit villagers to install solar fence for mitigation

Guwahati, Jan 29: The sustained efforts of biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak for mitigation of human-elephant conflict (HEC) and facilitation...
NATIONAL

Merit over ‘maarpit’, Raj Thackeray wants maximum Marathis to grab Railways jobs

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray on Monday exhorted his party to ensure the...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Bihar

Patna, Jan 29:  The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered Bihar on Monday. He will...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

IRF Executive Director lauds successful rhino conservation  in India

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: International Rhino Foundation (IRF) has applauded...

Aaranyak trains HEC-hit villagers to install solar fence for mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: The sustained efforts of biodiversity conservation...

Merit over ‘maarpit’, Raj Thackeray wants maximum Marathis to grab Railways jobs

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj...
Load more

Popular news

IRF Executive Director lauds successful rhino conservation  in India

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: International Rhino Foundation (IRF) has applauded...

Aaranyak trains HEC-hit villagers to install solar fence for mitigation

Environment 0
Guwahati, Jan 29: The sustained efforts of biodiversity conservation...

Merit over ‘maarpit’, Raj Thackeray wants maximum Marathis to grab Railways jobs

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge