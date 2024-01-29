MP, Rajasthan sign MoU over sharing river water

The officials said that a total of 26 districts of Rajasthan and 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh will get direct benefits by connecting Chambal, Parvati and Kalisindh rivers.

The MoU was signed by two respective chief ministers in presence of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Chambal belt is very important from the point of view of agriculture and a proper implementation of this scheme will be of great benefit.

“Along with agriculture, industrial development and tourism will also get a boost. Like Rajasthan, 13 districts of Madhya Pradesh are also included in this scheme. Maximum benefits will be available in Malwa and Chambal belt,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that ERCP was pending for a long time.

“The previous Congress government of Madhya Pradesh and sometimes Rajasthan had made a lot of efforts to complicate this issue. But now this scheme will prove to be a big boon for Eastern Rajasthan,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the agreement is a golden day for both the states.

“After the completion of this scheme, 5 lakh 60 thousand hectares of new land in both the states will come under irrigation. The problem of drinking water for the next 30 to 40 years will also be solved,” the minister said.

He said that this scheme will not only save a large area from drought but will also save many states of the country from the floods too.

IANS