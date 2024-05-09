Thursday, May 9, 2024
NATIONAL

CAPF deployment in Bengal to rise by 42 pc for 4th phase of LS polls

Kolkata, May 9: The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployment for eight Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal for the fourth phase on May 13 will see an increase of 42 per cent, sources said.

Sources in the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office said that a total of 578 companies of CAPF will be deployed for the fourth phase which is substantially high compared to the figure of 406 in the third phase.

“At the time of the fourth phase of polls, a total of 596 companies of CAPF will be deployed in West Bengal. Out of them, 578 companies will be deployed on poll duty, while the remaining will be kept on reserve. Out of the 578 companies, 430 companies will be deployed at the polling stations, while the remaining 148 companies will be kept for formation of quick response teams,” a CEO office insider said.

The eight Lok Sabha constituencies in the state that are going for polls in the fourth phase on May 13 include Baharampur in Murshidabad district, Birbhum and Bolpur in Birbhum district, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat in Nadia district, Bardhaman-Purba in East Burdwan district and Bardhaman- Durgapur and Asansol in West Burdwan district.

IANS

