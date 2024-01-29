RPF nabs 16 persons for stone pelting, thefts in trains under NFR

Guwahati, Jan 29: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) apprehended 16 persons involved in stone pelting and thefts in trains within the zone during several checks and drives from January 22 to January 28, 2024.

The arrests were made towards unusual stone pelting incidents at running trains by miscreants, as well as arrest of suspected culprits related to theft of passenger belongings at various stations and trains under NFR.

NFR sources said incidents of stone pelting at trains, over various divisions of NFR have been reported recently. In one such incident on Sunday, RPF post of Dimapur apprehended one person at Diphu who was involved in pelting stones at train number 15817 DN (Donyi Polo Express).

In similar incidents on two different occasions on January 25, 2024, RPF of Siliguri and Dimapur posts apprehended six more miscreants (two from Sukna – Siliguri section and four near Dimapur station), involved in stone pelting at train number 52541 DN (New Jalpaiguri – Kurseong – Darjeeling Passenger) and 12068 DN (Jan Shatabdi Express) respectively.

All the apprehended persons were booked under relevant sections of the Railways Act.

RPF also carried out checks and drives at different divisions and sections under its jurisdiction and apprehended nine persons associated with theft of passengers’ belongings during train journeys and recovered goods and valuables worth approximately Rs 1.79 lakh during the period.

During the drives, RPF teams of different outposts were able to recover eight mobile phones and one laptop. All the apprehended persons were handed over to the respective GRP posts for further course of action.