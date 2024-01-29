Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

RPF nabs 16 persons for stone pelting, thefts in trains under NFR

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Jan 29: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) apprehended 16 persons involved in stone pelting and thefts in trains within the zone during several checks and drives from January 22 to January 28, 2024.

The arrests were made towards unusual stone pelting incidents at running trains by miscreants, as well as arrest of suspected culprits related to theft of passenger belongings at various stations and trains under NFR.

NFR sources said incidents of stone pelting at trains, over various divisions of NFR have been reported recently. In one such incident on Sunday, RPF post of Dimapur apprehended one person at Diphu who was involved in pelting stones at train number 15817 DN (Donyi Polo Express).

In similar incidents on two different occasions on January 25, 2024, RPF of Siliguri and Dimapur posts apprehended six more miscreants (two from Sukna – Siliguri section and four near Dimapur station), involved in stone pelting at train number 52541 DN (New Jalpaiguri – Kurseong – Darjeeling Passenger) and 12068 DN (Jan Shatabdi Express) respectively.

All the apprehended persons were booked under relevant sections of the Railways Act.

RPF also carried out checks and drives at different divisions and sections under its jurisdiction and apprehended nine persons associated with theft of passengers’ belongings during train journeys and recovered goods and valuables worth approximately Rs 1.79 lakh during the period.

During the drives, RPF teams of different outposts were able to recover eight mobile phones and one laptop. All the apprehended persons were handed over to the respective GRP posts for further course of action.

Previous article
Will remove turban, tonsure head in Ayodhya: Samrat Choudhary
Next article
‘Unlawful association’: Govt bans SIMI for 5 more years
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Unlawful association’: Govt bans SIMI for 5 more years

New Delhi, Jan 29:  The Central government on Monday banned the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for...
NATIONAL

Will remove turban, tonsure head in Ayodhya: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Jan 29:  A day after the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat...
Politics

Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum

Shillong, January 29: The upcoming biennial elections for 6 Rajya Sabha Seats are being held at a time...
NATIONAL

Tirumala temple body’s budget crosses Rs 5,000 crore

Tirupati, Jan 29: The budget of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which administers the world's richest Hindu temple at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Unlawful association’: Govt bans SIMI for 5 more years

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 29:  The Central government on Monday...

Will remove turban, tonsure head in Ayodhya: Samrat Choudhary

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 29:  A day after the formation of...

Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum

Politics 0
Shillong, January 29: The upcoming biennial elections for 6...
Load more

Popular news

‘Unlawful association’: Govt bans SIMI for 5 more years

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 29:  The Central government on Monday...

Will remove turban, tonsure head in Ayodhya: Samrat Choudhary

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 29:  A day after the formation of...

Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum

Politics 0
Shillong, January 29: The upcoming biennial elections for 6...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge