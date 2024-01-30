Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

15 PFI activists sentenced to death for murder of BJP’s OBC Morcha leader in Kerala

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kochi, Jan 30:  A Kerala court which had earlier found 15 members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) guilty in the 2021 murder of BJP leader Renjith Sreenivasan, sentenced all of them to death on Tuesday.

There are 31 accused in the murder case of the state secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, and this verdict was pronounced for 15 accused.

On January 20, the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Judge, VG Sreedevi, found all the 15 accused guilty of the murder and on Tuesday the court sentenced all of them to death for the heinous crime.

Renjith, a practicing advocate at the Alappuzha Bar Association, was the BJP’s candidate for the Alappuzha Assembly constituency in 2021.

The gruesome incident occurred on December 19, 2021, when PFI members barged into his residence in Alappuzha and hacked him to death in the presence of his wife and mother.

The family of the deceased expressed happiness with the verdict and Renjith’s widow said though the loss for them was huge, they were deeply indebted to the court for handing the maximum punishment to the accused, which they have understood is rare.

“It’s been 770 days since this crime took place and after hearing the verdict, we feel our wait was worth it. Special thanks to the prosecution and the police who stood with us,” said Renjith’s wife.  IANS

 

Previous article
Hijab ban in Rajasthan? Govt seeks report from other states
Next article
7-time former legislator, ‘Poonjar lion’ PC George all set to land in BJP den
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

No father will name his son Nitish in future: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra

Patna, Jan 30: After the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra attacked Chief...
Technology

First human gets brain implant from Neuralink, recovering well: Musk

Shillong, January 30: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that his brain-computer interface company Neuralink has...
NATIONAL

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent questioning in the ED office in...
NATIONAL

Many Congress leaders set to join BJP next month, says Assam minister

Guwahati, Jan 30: Days after former Assam youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No father will name his son Nitish in future: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: After the formation of the NDA...

First human gets brain implant from Neuralink, recovering well: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, January 30: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu...
Load more

Popular news

No father will name his son Nitish in future: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: After the formation of the NDA...

First human gets brain implant from Neuralink, recovering well: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, January 30: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge