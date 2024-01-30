Tuesday, January 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

7-time former legislator, ‘Poonjar lion’ PC George all set to land in BJP den

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30: Seven-time former Poonjar legislator, PC George is all set to join the BJP.

At present George has his own independent party, the Kerala Janapaksham (Secular).

George and his son Shaun George are in Delhi to meet the top brass of the national leadership of the BJP on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our party held discussions on this aspect and it was decided that we will join the BJP as it is led by a world leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said George.

He however denied speculations that he would be the BJP’s candidate from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency.

“Once we join the BJP, the party will decide on the candidate. If they ask me to stand, I will, if they don’t, I won’t,” added George.

The 72-year-old George is known for his razor sharp tongue and all through his 33 years as a legislator, he was with one or the other faction of the Kerala Congress and in his last term from 2016 -21 he was an independent candidate.

However in 2021, he lost the elections and it is after much debate that he decided to merge his party with the BJP.

Incidentally in 2019, his party became an ally of the BJP-led NDA after he attended a meeting addressed by Modi in the state and George was given a seat on the dais.

However, he kept aloof after that. It is due to his highly unpredictable nature that the state leadership of the BJP made it clear to the national leadership that if George joins the BJP then its fine but he should not be taken as an alliance partner.

IANS

Previous article
15 PFI activists sentenced to death for murder of BJP’s OBC Morcha leader in Kerala
Next article
Many Congress leaders set to join BJP next month, says Assam minister
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

No father will name his son Nitish in future: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra

Patna, Jan 30: After the formation of the NDA Government in Bihar, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra attacked Chief...
Technology

First human gets brain implant from Neuralink, recovering well: Musk

Shillong, January 30: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that his brain-computer interface company Neuralink has...
NATIONAL

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent questioning in the ED office in...
NATIONAL

Many Congress leaders set to join BJP next month, says Assam minister

Guwahati, Jan 30: Days after former Assam youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No father will name his son Nitish in future: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: After the formation of the NDA...

First human gets brain implant from Neuralink, recovering well: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, January 30: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu...
Load more

Popular news

No father will name his son Nitish in future: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: After the formation of the NDA...

First human gets brain implant from Neuralink, recovering well: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, January 30: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk...

Tejashwi Yadav reaches ED office in Patna for questioning in land-for-job case

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Jan 30: A day after RJD chief Lalu...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge