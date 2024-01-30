Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Assam minister claims many Congress leaders will join BJP soon

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 30: Days after former Assam youth Congress president Angkita Dutta and former Congress MLA Bismita Gogoi joined the BJP, state minister Pijush Hazarika claimed that more leaders from the grand old party have lined up to join the saffron camp in the next month.

According to Hazarika, BJP is set to organise an event on February 5 when many opposition leaders will join the ruling party.

He told reporters on Monday evening, “I had several times mentioned that the Congress would be wiped out from Assam. But the opposition leaders kept on attacking me. However, if they look at the current situation, my statement is going to be true.”

Hazarika asserted that many Congress leaders have been calling the BJP people expressing their wish to join the saffron camp.

“We get numerous calls everyday from the Congress leaders. They want to leave the opposition camp and join our party. We have decided to organise a big joining ceremony on February 5. Many Congress leaders will join BJP on that day,” the minister said.

He claimed that because of the BJP’s commitment to work for the betterment of the people, the opposition leaders were forced to join the ruling party.

“Our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been working for the welfare of the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working for the people of the whole nation. The opposition leaders are bound to join our party because of BJP’s development work,” Hazarika said. (IANS)

‘Unlawful association’: Govt bans SIMI for 5 more years
BJP minister inclined to contest in Lok Sabha polls from Shillong
