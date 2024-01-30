Three from Garo Hills in fray for BJP ticket from Tura

From Our Correspondent

Tura, Jan 29: At least three probable candidates from the BJP have emerged for the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Tura constituency.

According to information received, Tura MDC Bernard Marak, Songsak contestant for the BJP Thomas Marak and former GHADC CEM, Boston Marak filed their applications on Monday to contest the Tura seat in the presence of the BJP president, Rikman G Momin at the BJP headquarters here.

There had earlier been speculation that a consensus candidate may be sought against the current MP, Agatha Sangma of the NPP in an effort to put up a fight against the NPP. However the BJP was not part of the equation then.

Currently INDIA alliance partners, the TMC and the Congress are still at loggerheads over a consensus candidate though the TMC has sought for the seat to be provided to them. The Meghalaya chapter of the Congress, led by MPCC president, Vincent H Pala has been strongly against such a move and even expressed their views on the matter to the central Congress leadership. No headway has been made as of yet in the matter.

Interestingly for the Congress, only Saleng Sangma has expressed interest in fighting the upcoming election on a Congress ticket with the other likely contender, Deborah Marak pulling out of the race.

With Saleng’s name being approved by the Congress central team, he will be one of the biggest contenders in the fight for the Tura seat.

The Tura seat is expected to be a very interesting fight this time though the NPP still has an advantage, both in terms of preparations as well as ground work. Whether those from the Congress or the BJP can actually shake the power bastion of the NPP remains to be seen.

BJP has now quite a number of aspirants who want to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from both Shillong and Tura seat and even AL Hek has made it clear that he will not reject the offer if the party wants him to contest the polls.

Hek said that the BJP is working out to finalise the candidates from both Shillong and Tura.

Informing that there are multiple aspirants from both Shillong and Tura seat, he added that only central leadership will take a call on the finalisation of the candidates.

“If the party insists, I will not say no this time,” Hek said while adding that Fenela Lyngdoh Nonglait and Ernest Mawrie are the aspirants for the Shillong seat.